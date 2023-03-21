JPMorgan Seeks To Arbitrate Frank Founder's Firing Claims

By Aislinn Keely (March 21, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase has asked a Delaware federal court to send to arbitration counterclaims of wrongful termination brought by the founder of college finance fintech Frank amid its case alleging the founder misrepresented her business during its $175 million acquisition by the bank....

