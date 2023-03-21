Fox Producer Says Network Attys Coached Her 'Evasive' Depo

By Lauren Berg (March 21, 2023, 12:47 AM EDT) -- A Fox News producer who worked with hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson claims the network's attorneys, including outside counsel from Winston & Strawn LLP, pressured her to give "evasive" testimony in the network's legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court....

