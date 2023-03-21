French Tech Co. Sopra Steria To Buy Ordina For €518M

By Najiyya Budaly (March 21, 2023, 3:01 PM GMT) -- French technology company Sopra Steria will acquire Dutch IT firm Ordina for approximately €518 million ($558 million) in cash to grow operations in the Benelux, the companies said Tuesday....

