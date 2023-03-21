Mich. Board Says No Proof Disbarred Atty Has Changed

By Danielle Ferguson (March 21, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Michigan attorney oversight board on Monday denied the reinstatement of a lawyer disbarred in 2011, saying there's no evidence of "genuine transformation" since he pled guilty to stealing settlement funds over a decade ago or sincere efforts to repay those debts....

