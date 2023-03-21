Fla. Justice Ricky Polston To Step Down From Supreme Court

By Madison Arnold (March 21, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston is resigning at the end of the month after 14 years on the high court and a stint as its chief justice, a period marked by hundreds of thousands of state court filings as a result of the national foreclosure crisis, court officials said....

