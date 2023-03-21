La. Advocates Say State Bid For Asylum Info Tramples Rights

By Micah Danney (March 21, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Three immigration advocacy groups urged a Louisiana federal judge to deny the state's subpoena request for information on the presence of asylum-seekers within the state's borders, arguing the "overbroad" subpoenas seek protected information and violate the First Amendment....

