Insurer Can't Nix Hurricane Suit Over Venue, Texas Court Told

By Lauren Castle (March 21, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A dispute about venue shouldn't allow a Texas municipal insurance risk pool to get out of a suit over whether it owes a city for a water tower destroyed by Hurricane Hanna, the city told the Texas Supreme Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS