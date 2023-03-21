Wells Fargo To Settle Ponzi Suit Claims For $26.6M

By Jessica Corso (March 21, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA has agreed to pay out $26.6 million to end a lawsuit alleging it failed to prevent a $200 million fraud that is the crux of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, with a Florida federal judge moving the settlement one step closer to final approval on Tuesday....

