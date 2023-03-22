Nelson Mullins Adds Health Care Audit Pro In NC

By Travis Bland (March 22, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has welcomed a former Practus LLP attorney as a partner in its Raleigh, North Carolina, office, where she'll draw on her 23 years of experience handling Medicare and Medicaid litigation and health care regulatory, compliance and administrative law matters....

