No Surprises Act Gives Plan Sponsors Savings Opportunities

By Grant Shuman, Tim Kennedy and Anne Tyler Hall (March 22, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The No Surprises Act, enacted as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and made effective Jan. 1, 2022, was designed to protect patients from surprise bills for emergency services at out-of-network facilities — or out-of-network providers at in-network facilities — holding patients liable only for in-network cost-sharing amounts....

