Skadden's Del. Office Founder Leaves Legacy Of Mentorship

By Rose Krebs (March 21, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Delaware's legal community is mourning the death of Rodman "Rod" Ward Jr., the founder of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Wilmington office and an attorney many leaders of the First State's bar and bench credit with helping shape their legal careers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS