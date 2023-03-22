Aviva To Raise Contribution As 'Living Pensions' Take Off

By Irene Madongo (March 22, 2023, 5:47 PM GMT) -- Retirement income provider Aviva has said it will bump up the percentage it contributes to its employees' pensions after aligning with a new standard designed to provide workers with adequate income for their later years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS