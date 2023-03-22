GAO Says Bidder Snubbed Proposal Instructions

By Alyssa Aquino (March 22, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has swept aside a Maryland small business' protest to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contract, saying the bidder's proposal didn't include required information that the department had clearly asked for....

