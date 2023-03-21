NY Bill Threatens Judicial Independence, Association Says

By Aebra Coe (March 21, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- New legislation in New York would require increased oversight of the state's judicial function by the legislature, and comes on the heels of high profile ethics charges against the state's former chief judge. However, a New York County Lawyers Association statement Tuesday decries the bill, saying it tramples on the separation of powers....

