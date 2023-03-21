Novel Suit Calls La. Chemical Plant Approvals Racist

By Emma Kennedy (March 21, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Activists in a Louisiana parish west of New Orleans sued the local government in federal court Tuesday, alleging its systemic approval of petrochemical facilities in predominantly Black neighborhoods amounts to civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberties violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS