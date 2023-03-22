Advocates Call On Biden To Bolster Refugee Program

By Micah Danney (March 22, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Refugee advocates told a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that the federal government needs to be more proactive in educating people fleeing violence about its refugee resettlement program, staffing the agencies that process them, and providing more support for basic needs....

