Pilgrim's Pride Can't Escape Coverage Suit Over Pollution

By Kelcey Caulder (March 21, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused to let Pilgrim's Pride out of an insurer's declaratory action seeking to escape coverage of an underlying environmental nuisance suit, finding on Tuesday Pilgrim's is a "proper party" because it has an interest in both the underlying suit and the outcome of the action....

