Ex-Fla. Rep. Behind Controversial Bill Cops To COVID Fraud

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 22, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A former Florida state representative who made headlines sponsoring the state's controversial H.B. 1557 law — also known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — pled guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining a COVID-19 relief loan....

