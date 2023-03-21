Attys Seek Insurance For Arrested Businessman's $25M Boat

By Aaron Keller (March 21, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Bankruptcy attorneys on Tuesday promised to lead a 24-hour scramble to find insurance for a $25 million yacht connected to exiled Chinese businessman Ho Wan Kwok, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2022 and was arrested last week for allegedly perpetrating a $1 billion fraud scheme....

