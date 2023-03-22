Justices Asked To Take Up AutoZone Race Bias Case

By Travis Bland (March 22, 2023, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man wants the U.S. Supreme Court to rejuvenate his failed racial discrimination lawsuit against an AutoZone employee who called himself a "white power oppressor" and refused to provide the man with a new battery, arguing that the case was tossed despite lingering questions....

