8th Circ. Won't Review Block Of Religious Trans Care Rule

By Grace Elletson (March 22, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said it will not reconsider its opinion upholding a permanent injunction of a federal rule that would have required religious employers to cover gender confirmation surgery, despite protests from the U.S. Department of Justice and a Catholic benefits group....

