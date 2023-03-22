Goodwin Adds 3 Ex-White & Case IP Litigators In NY

By Kevin Penton (March 22, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added three intellectual property litigators previously with White & Case LLP who specialize in life sciences and technology as partners in its New York office, the firm has announced....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS