Muslim Dating App Fights To Overturn Trademark Loss

By Ronan Barnard (March 22, 2023, 5:32 PM GMT) -- A Muslim online dating service urged a London appeals court on Wednesday to throw out a ruling that it had infringed on the trademarks of the giant behind Tinder and OkCupid because there was no evidence that users had confused the brands....

