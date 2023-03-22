FTC Says Gov't Impostors Often Target Native Americans

By Crystal Owens (March 22, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Native Americans are at higher risk of being targeted by scammers impersonating government officials than any other group, especially in recent years because of an influx of federal funding for disaster relief, a U.S. Federal Trade Commission report said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS