J&J Plans High Court Appeal After 3rd Circ. Tosses Talc Ch. 11

By Brian Steele (March 22, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson plans to appeal the dismissal of its talc unit's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case to the U.S. Supreme Court, the company said Wednesday after the Third Circuit declined to reconsider a panel ruling that found the filing was not made in good faith....

