Sanofi Tells Justices It Couldn't Give Away EpiPen Rival

By Nadia Dreid (March 22, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis says it's high time for the U.S. Supreme Court to shed some light on how exclusive dealing relates to monopolization and that its antitrust suit against Mylan over Sanofi's failed EpiPen rival is the perfect vehicle to do that....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS