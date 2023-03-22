Meet The NJ Attorney Policing The Shore's Boardwalk Games

By Jake Maher (March 22, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An unfortunate flip side to the Jersey Shore's reputation for fun and sun was on display in February when news broke that the state attorney general had given one boardwalk game operator a $15,500 fine and banned her for 10 years for rigging her basketball shooting contest....

