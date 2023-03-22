Online Posts Fair Game In American Eagle-Walmart TM Case

By Matthew Santoni (March 22, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT) -- American Eagle Outfitters Inc. can submit printouts of online reviews and resellers' listings identifying Walmart's women's jeans as "American Eagle" or lookalikes as evidence of actual confusion caused by Walmart's alleged copying of its back-pocket stitching design, a federal judge ruled Wednesday....

