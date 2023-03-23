Travelers Says Adjuster Used His Businesses For $2.6M Fraud

By Elizabeth Daley (March 23, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A man who acted as adjuster and consultant for a homeowners association has been accused by Travelers in Colorado federal court of using his two businesses to bilk the insurer out of more than $2.6 million by inflating costs for hailstorm roof repair....

