More Than 100 Attys Vow Not To Prosecute Climate Activists

By Ashish Sareen (March 24, 2023, 5:33 PM GMT) -- More than 100 attorneys say they will not prosecute peaceful climate protestors or represent companies involved in fossil fuel projects, putting activist barristers at odds with their professional obligation to accept a case within their area of expertise regardless of personal belief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS