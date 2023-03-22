2 Firms Steer JP Morgan's Buy Of VC-Focused Software Biz

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 22, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell-advised J.P. Morgan on Wednesday announced it has agreed to acquire DLA Piper-led Aumni, an investment analytics company delivering to the venture capital industry, in a move the financial services giant says solidifies its "confidence in the resilience of the venture-backed ecosystem."...

