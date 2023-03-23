Former Solicitor Gets 6 Months For Contempt Of Court

By Silvia Martelli (March 23, 2023, 3:36 PM GMT) -- A London judge has sentenced a struck-off solicitor to six months in prison for contempt of court after he filed applications in the names of other litigants despite being subject to a general restraining order that largely prevented him from bringing court proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS