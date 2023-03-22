Judge Trims Cop's Bias, Retaliation Case Against Ga. City

By Peter McGuire (March 22, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge rejected multiple civil rights claims from a police detective of Lebanese descent against a southern Peach State city and its police chief, but allowed the officer's lawsuit to continue on charges the city violated his freedom of speech and due process rights....

