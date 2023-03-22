Aquavit Scores $10M Win In Aquagold TM Fight Against Rivals

By Tiffany Hu (March 22, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has awarded $10 million to Aquavit Pharmaceuticals in its lawsuit accusing South Korean competitors of making counterfeits of its Aquagold micro-injection devices, following the rivals' repeated failures to comply with an injunction and pay sanctions....

