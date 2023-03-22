Fla. Appeals Court Upholds Class Cert. In Utility's Irma Suit

By Brian Steele (March 22, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the certification of a class of 4.4 million Florida Power & Light Co. customers who say the utility failed to adequately prepare for hurricanes, despite adding "storm charges" to their bills, and left residents and businesses with prolonged power outages after Hurricane Irma in 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS