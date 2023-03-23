SC Hospital Stiffs Workers For Untaken Breaks, Worker Says

By Caleb Drickey (March 23, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina hospital violates the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage laws by compelling nurses, custodians and other hourly workers to work through their unpaid meal breaks, an imaging department worker alleged in a proposed class and collective action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS