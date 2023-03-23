Fashion Nova Rival Can't Revive Boycott Suit, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (March 22, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Fast-fashion retailer Honey Bum can't revive its antitrust suit alleging that rival Fashion Nova organized an illegal industry boycott by threatening to stop buying from certain clothing vendors unless they stopped selling to Honey Bum, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS