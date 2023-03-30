UN Experts Call For Curbing Tax Arbitration In Int'l Trade Deals

By Kevin Pinner (March 30, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Trade officials often sign international investment agreements that send tax disputes to commercial arbitration with unfavorable results for governments, underscoring why tax officials should advocate for barring this practice during negotiations, experts said during a United Nations tax committee discussion....

