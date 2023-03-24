7th Circ. Ends Illinois Politician's Ballot-Access Bid For Good

By Celeste Bott (March 24, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has ended an independent Illinois congressional candidate's yearslong legal challenge to the state electoral commission's decision not to include him on the ballot in 2016 for failing to reach the number of signatures required, deeming it moot because the state has since drawn new congressional districts....

