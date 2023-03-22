Conn. City Ex-Worker Gets 13 Months For COVID Relief Scam

By Aaron Keller (March 22, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A former Connecticut city employee was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 13 months behind bars and ordered to pay nearly $59,000 in restitution for scheming with others to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of federal COVID-19 relief payments from a municipal government....

