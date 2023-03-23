Parsing The New Enforcement Moment At SIFMA Conference

By Ilan Graff, Richard Powers and Gina Boone (March 23, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's annual compliance and legal seminar convened hundreds of compliance professionals, in-house lawyers and outside counsel to discuss issues facing the financial services industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS