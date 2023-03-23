Finnish Builder To Pull Back Support For €1B Offer From Bain

By Tom Fish (March 23, 2023, 6:51 PM GMT) -- Caverion Oyj, a Finnish construction company, said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its backing for a takeover bid from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LLC and instead endorse a competing offer from international investment firm Triton Partners....

