The Term: No. 1 Or No. 2? Justices Ask In Potty Humor Case

Law360 (March 23, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The nation's most revered courtroom sounded like an elementary school classroom at times Wednesday, as the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court discussed a trademark battle over a poop-themed dog toy. On this week's episode, Law360's The Term discusses the bizarre case, which saw one justice ask whether the toy "purportedly contained some sort of dog excrement or urine."...

