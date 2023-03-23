Skin Care Investor Wants To Inspect Co. Books For Waste

By Brian Steele (March 23, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Corporate insiders at the skin care business Indie Lee & Co. may have grossly mismanaged the company and wasted assets through self-dealing, an investor said in a books-and-records lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery that seeks to determine whether the CEO enjoyed expensive perks but took time off to pitch competing products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS