Farming Co.'s Coverage Bid Is 'Wholly Deficient,' Judge Says

By Emily Enfinger (March 23, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A farming consultant's argument that a broker should pick up his defense tab for a pesticide accident was "wholly deficient," an Arizona federal judge said as he denied the request, finding that the consultant's premature summary judgment bid lacks factual and legal support....

