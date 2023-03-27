Energy Co. To Sue Feds Over Toad's 'Endangered' Status

By Crystal Owens (March 27, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Nevada geothermal company says it plans to sue the federal government for listing the Dixie Valley toad as endangered, alleging the decision was based on misinformed projections of the future impact its proposed project would have on the species....

