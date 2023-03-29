Proposed EU Directive May Bring Harmony To Insolvency Law

By Kirsten Fulton-Fleming, Bob Rikkert and Benjamin Bardutzky (March 29, 2023, 3:35 PM BST) -- The European Commission recently published its proposal for a directive harmonizing three key areas of European Union insolvency law — recovery of assets, the efficiency of insolvency proceedings and the distribution of recovered assets among creditors — the Insolvency Directive.[1]...

