Judge Holds Back On Releasing Man In NJ Deli Fraud Scheme

By Hayley Fowler (March 29, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A man accused of running a market manipulation scheme involving a small New Jersey deli, along with his father and a blacklisted stockbroker, has been temporarily detained after a magistrate judge granted bail but immediately stayed the decision, giving prosecutors time to weigh an appeal and further investigate the conditions of his release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS