Ex-Pot Farmer Says Santa Barbara Illegally Raided Farm

By Mike Curley (March 23, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A former medical cannabis farmer is suing Santa Barbara County and its sheriff's office, saying his farm was illegally raided in 2010 and his property seized, resulting in the destruction of his motorcycles and power generators and the loss of his livelihood in the more than 11 years it took him to clear his name....

