Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SDNY Judge Seeks Agency Check Of Celsius Ch. 11 Bid Term

By Jeff Montgomery (March 23, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge put off a ruling Thursday on bid protections for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks' Chapter 11 stalking horse sale, pending responses next week from state and federal financial regulators regarding their views on its unfinished reorganization and sale plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!