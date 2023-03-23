SDNY Judge Seeks Agency Check Of Celsius Ch. 11 Bid Term

By Jeff Montgomery (March 23, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge put off a ruling Thursday on bid protections for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks' Chapter 11 stalking horse sale, pending responses next week from state and federal financial regulators regarding their views on its unfinished reorganization and sale plan....

